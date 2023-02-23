COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A judge ruled on Thursday that the Club Q mass shooting suspect, accused of killing five people last year, will get a jury trial and is being held without bond.

The prosecution focused on Anderson Lee Aldrich’s “aversion to the LGBTQ community,” to establish probable cause. On Wednesday, Aldrich’s lawyers presented the picture of a suspect under the influence of drugs and forced by their troubled and sometimes abusive mother to go to LGBTQ clubs and as someone who has expressed remorse for the November shooting.

Prosecutors also made a case for a pre-meditated attack on the club that was inspired by a “neo-Nazi white supremacist” shooting training video found during the investigation.

FOX31’s Carly Moore was at the courthouse and said the defense team argued that the prosecution did not meet the bias-motivated crime statute because those who are clearly targeting one group typically have a manifesto, and want people to follow them and know who their influences are. They say that was not the case for this defendant.

The 22-year-old Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them, is facing over 300 charges including murder and bias-motivated crimes.

Aldrich’s mental health status

The defense brought up Aldrich’s mental health for the first time on Wednesday, showing photographs of pill bottles for drugs that had been prescribed to treat mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and PTSD. But defense attorney Joseph Archambault didn’t say if Aldrich had been formally diagnosed with any of those mental illnesses.

An arraignment was set for May 30 and Aldrich will undergo a mental health evaluation, the judge decided.

The District Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday, which you can watch in the player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.