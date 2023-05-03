COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Victims’ families and survivors of the Club Q mass shooting are receiving nearly $940,000 as a part of the National Compassion Fund’s work.

The money donated to the National Compassion Fund for Club Q is going to 48 validated applications from four different categories: those traumatized, wounded, injured or surviving family members of the five lives taken.

Ashtin Gamblin is one of the survivors who is receiving funding.

“I was the door girl at Club Q. It was one of those nights where I was just enjoying being there with my friends and I remember I was waiting for it to get close to 1 a.m. so I could leave the front door and start walking around the bar and Daniel had come up to talk to me at the front door and the next thing I knew I looked up and I was staring down the barrel of a gun,” she said.

Gamblin was shot nine times; five in her left arm, two in her left breast and two in her right arm. She fought for her life in the hospital for six days.

To this day, she is going to physical therapy as she works to regain full mobility in her left hand and arm.

Now, thanks to the Compassion Fund, she’s finally seeing some financial help, especially since due to her injuries, she hasn’t been able to return to her day job.

“It can’t change what happened, but financially it just makes me in a more stable position because I haven’t been to work or back to work. It just puts me in a more stabilized position long term,” Gamblin said.

She said the experience with the Compassion Fund was ideal, making her and other victims feel like a priority throughout the entire process.

“Their transparency was absolutely amazing and if I had a question, it was answered, and I really haven’t had any for them because of the transparency that they’ve provided for us. It’s been straightforward and honest since the beginning,” she said.

The scars, along with her pain and trauma from that night will never go away. But, she said, these steps of financial and other support are what provide her comfort.

“While I wish that there were no more mass shootings or a broken system like this would be fixed, it’s important for other victims to know of further instances to know that this is one of the best organizations that can come out and help. I honestly can’t praise the National Compassion Fund enough because they are the best organization to come out and completely go to bat for us,” she said.