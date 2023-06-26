COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Emotions ran high in the arraignment Monday of the Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs.

Many of the victims’ families and survivors gave victim impact statements.

Anderson Aldrich will never leave prison after they were sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murder charges, as well as an additional 2,208 years for attempted murder.

Survivor Michael Anderson was bartending the night of the shooting and gave a victim impact statement Monday.

“My initial reaction, it’s a weight off my shoulders. A huge sigh of relief to know that we can get justice and it won’t take years and a jury trial and going on the witness stand and reliving this for years to come,” Anderson said.

A plea agreement was reached before Monday’s hearing.

After pleading guilty, family members of those who were killed talked about the impact the murder had on their lives.

The mother and father of Daniel Aston who was killed at Club Q said they are glad the court process is over.

“We’re just glad this part of our journey is over. It’s not going to bring Daniel back but at least we have one thing done,” Aston’s mother Sabrina said.

Many were concerned a trial would be long and drawn out and re-victimize families who are still trying to heal.

The sentence guarantees Aldrich can make no future claims to get out of prison.

“This deal means no potential for appeal these victims. It means that these victims don’t get dragged through the judicial process year down the road,” El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said.

Allen said additional charges could be brought against Aldrich by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the death penalty could be an option.

That decision would be up to the U.S. Attorney, Allen said. It’s not clear if that will happen.

Aldrich will be taken to a diagnostic center in Denver and will then be sent to prison after they are assessed.