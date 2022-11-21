COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly entered an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs and killed five and injured 25 is being charged with 10 counts including five counts of bias-motivated crimes.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, opened fire inside Club Q late Saturday night minutes before national Transgender Remembrance Day. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at least five people are dead and 25 others are injured.

Aldrich is facing 10 charges, according to CSPD. He is facing five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of a bias-motivated crime that caused bodily injury. The bias-motivated crime suggests that prosecutors are considering the Club Q shooting to be a hate crime.

On Monday, District Attorney Michael Allen said that Aldrich could be released from the hospital today and could appear in court as early as Monday or Tuesday.