The front door of Club Q where a shooting that has left five people dead and 18 injured broke out at on Saturday night.

DENVER (KDVR) – Five people are dead, 25 more are injured and a suspect is in custody after a mass shooting at an LBGTQ+ club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a man named Anderson Lee Aldrich has been arrested after allegedly walking into Club Q, located at 3430 N. Academy Blvd., and opening fire with what has been described as a “long rifle.”

Police have not released a mug shot of the suspect. No court documents or scheduled court appearances for Aldrich have been released.

2021 bomb threat in El Paso County

In June 2021, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the same name as the Club Q shooting suspect with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

On June 18, 2021, deputies were called to a home on the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive, which belonged to Aldrich’s mother. It has not yet been confirmed if this man is, or is not, the suspect in the Club Q shooting.

She had called 911 when he threatened her with “a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition.”

Deputies located him a short distance from his mother’s home, where he allegedly refused to comply with surrender orders. It took several hours and the deployment of the county’s Crisis Negotiations Unit, but he eventually surrendered.

Court records on bomb threat case

Colorado courts tweeted Sunday from an official account, saying, “At this time, the Court does not have any public records available under the name Anderson Lee Aldrich related to this weekend’s shooting in Colorado Springs, or any other matter in Colorado.”

This would mean the public court records system, known as CoCourts, has no records involving the person arrested in the 2021 case. Public records from most district and county trial court cases can be found in CoCourts, but records from sealed cases are not in the system.

Also, officials do not confirm if cases have been sealed. For the purposes of finding public court records, a sealed case will have no records available, the same result as if there had been no case at all.

It is not known what, if anything, happened in the court system regarding the 2021 case. FOX31’s investigative team is working to see what else can be learned regarding that case and the suspect.