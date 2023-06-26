COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Anderson Aldrich pleaded guilty to killing five people and attempting to kill 46 others in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club in November and victims are relieved it’s all over.

Aldrich pled no contest to hate crime charges but is being investigated for federal​ hate crimes. Aldrich was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole and an additional 2,208 years for the attempted murders.

Aldrich will never leave prison and that’s a comforting fact to those survivors, but they’re also left with those lasting impacts of that night. Many of them packed the courtroom Monday morning to hear Aldrich enter a plea of guilty and give impact statements.

Jeff Aston, father of Daniel Aston, one of the five killed, was among those who spoke afterward about how he felt inside the courtroom.

“I just felt hollow, its not enough closure, not even close,” Aston said.

Ashtin Gamblin, a survivor, said she was the club’s door girl the night of the shooting. Aldrich shot her nine times before Daniel stepped in the way, saving her life.

“It’s pretty relieving, especially being able to tell him to his face that I hope that he sits in that jail cell not knowing when he’s going to die,” Gamblin said.

When given the chance, Aldrich did not address the courtroom, but the defense attorney read a statement expressing remorse. Gamblin, like many other victims, felt it wasn’t genuine.

“I don’t believe any remorse, I don’t believe his nonbinary,” she said. “I think that’s a load of crap. I had a conversation with him when he walked in the bar that night, I was nice as could be, made jokes, smiled, laughed and then what like an hour later I was getting shot by him with no regard for my life, nor Daniel’s, no. That’s just a lie.”

The plea stopped what would have been a lengthy trial that could have re-traumatized those impacted, but some, like Gamlbin, said it’s two-fold.

“I was hoping with a trial I could see more evidence so I could get a form of a grasp of why. I mean we know it was hatred, but just seeing the physical evidence would have been the best thing and we won’t get that,” Gamblin said.

Healing is now the focus for all whose lives were changed that deadly November night.

“This is not what’s going to end Club Q and prevent the next generation from having a safe place and finding their friends, their chosen family, their feeling of belonging,” Club Q owner Matthew Haynes said.

Aldrich might not be done in court. Investigators are looking into federal​ hate crimes charges and the death penalty could be on the table.