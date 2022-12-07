COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An arrest affidavit unsealed Wednesday in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub showed images from the shooter’s arrival and gave more detail about what happened after, including what the suspect reportedly told staff at the hospital.

Police allege Anderson Aldrich, 22, was the shooter that night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The document is the initial account from police of what happened that evening. It was released Wednesday by the district court in El Paso County.

The affidavit recounts some of the stories already shared widely since the shooting, like how good Samaritans helped take down the shooter. It also described Aldrich’s arrival at the club just five minutes before midnight and described witness and video descriptions of what happened next.

Surveillance video from Club Q given to police for their investigation shows the suspect accused of killing five people outside the club in the moments before the shooting. (Released in affidavit filed by the Colorado Springs Police Department)

Surveillance video from the club showed the suspect arrive in a gold Toyota Highlander and park just feet from the club’s entrance, opening fire at two people “almost immediately upon entering the main area of the club” with an “AR-15-style assault rifle” and a bulletproof vest, according to the affidavit. Police say he fired “indiscriminately” into the club.

A man who helped take down Aldrich told police he heard the shooter “reload after the first volley of gunfire” and even threw a magazine from the suspect as they fought on the ground.

Surveillance video from Club Q given to police for their investigation shows the suspect accused of killing five people entering the club and opening fire. (Released in affidavit filed by the Colorado Springs Police Department)

It was reported by 12:02 a.m. that “the suspect was detained on the floor inside the bar,” with “several victims” hurt inside the club. Victims were found both inside and outside.

Police found the Toyota Highlander that the shooter arrived in was registered to Aldrich. It was described as “cluttered” with “a cartridge for an AR-15-style rifle (likely at .223 caliber) on the front right passenger seat.”

Once at the hospital, police officers said they overheard Aldrich express sorrow to medical staff and speak of being awake for four days.

By about 3:45 a.m., detectives contacted Aldrich’s mother, Laura Voepel. She told police the two were supposed to go to a movie around 10 p.m. but Aldrich “left on an errand” for 15 minutes but did not see or know anything more. Voepel told police Aldrich “took her phone with him and she had not seen him since.” She denied that they had any weapons, besides a folding pocket knife.

Aldrich is charged with 305 counts in the shooting, including five counts of first-degree murder and four dozen hate crimes. Five people were killed and 17 more were wounded in the shooting.