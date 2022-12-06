COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Club Q shooting suspect has been formally charged with 305 counts in the mass killing at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, appeared in person Tuesday for a formal filing of charges. The counts lodged against the suspected shooter include 48 bias-motivated crimes, with 27 of them causing bodily injury.

Prosecutors in the case said filing bias-motivated crime charges was extremely important in the case.

“When you file 305 counts in a case, that tells the public and this community, this state and this nation, we are taking this case as seriously as we possibly can,” 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said.

One of the Club Q owners responded to the charges.

“It cements what we already knew: This was a targeted hate crime,” Matthew Haynes said.

One Colorado executive director said the filing of hate crime charges on top of the murder and other charges sends a clear message.

“When I saw the 305 charges, I started to tear up. It’s significant for a number of reasons, and specifically for the community, for them to understand that when these types of crimes occur, folks will be held accountable,” Nadine Bridges said.

Back at a memorial outside Club Q on Tuesday, a visitor responded the multitude of charges Aldrich is facing.

“I feel that those are just charges, and depending on the outcome, we’ll see how many of those charges stick. This should have never happened,” Colorado Springs resident Renee Gonzalez said.