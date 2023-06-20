COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Some Club Q shooting survivors and family members say they’re not getting the help they need from the Colorado Healing Fund.

They have been asking for money repeatedly. Some of them say they have not been able to properly grieve because of the lack of funds.

While some assistance has come, they say, a whole lot more is needed.

“We have had to fight tooth and nail to get every single dollar that we have wanted from this organization,” Club Q survivor John Arcediano said.

Money in the bank for Club Q victims

Arcediano said he understands the fund has a million dollars in its bank account for Club Q victims. The fund’s executive director said while it has not spent all the Club Q money, some of it is being held to help victims deal with long-term effects, especially as the anniversary of the shooting nears.

“Experts tell us to expect additional trauma to surface then,” executive director Jordan Finegan said.

But survivors say the help is needed now.

“We shouldn’t have to fight every day after what we have already had to survive back in November,” Club Q survivor Jerecho Loveall said.

The Colorado Healing Fund says it tells donors the money will be used to address short-term, intermediate and long-term needs.

Survivor Wyatt Kent is encouraging people to donate to other organizations like the Bread and Roses Legal Center, which FOX31 was told has helped other victims with extremely difficult days.

“These are things we face. These are things no one else should have to face, but we are in it. We are neck-deep in it. Some of us are drowning,” Kent said.

Other victims said they must submit receipts and wait for reimbursements and that can take a while.

Victims say they have successfully advocated for the release of funds before. With times tougher than ever, they are hoping to get more money soon.

One victim said she’s preparing to give a victim’s statement to give in court as the shooter’s trial comes to an end in the coming days, and it’s been tough.

Club Q: Colorado Healing Fund responds

The Colorado Healing Fund continues to say that 100% of the money donated for Club Q victims will go to Club Q victims.

Finegan, the fund’s executive director, sent the following to FOX31 in response to the victims’ statements:

“We have received approximately $3 million and we have distributed $2.075 million of that. Our most recent cash distribution was $1.3 million in February, and we have continued to disburse money to our partners to support immediate needs. 99% of all requests for immediate support have been met and approved – CHF, through our partners, has not denied any recent requests that are connected to the tragedy.

“We are clear that the money we receive from donors will be used to address the short-term, intermediate, and long-term needs of victims. Our model is recommended by trauma experts because it is common for victims to demonstrate additional impact in the months and years following an incident.

“Our model was created by more than 20 of Colorado’s leading experts in the area of incident response. These experts evaluated numerous responses ranging from 9/11 to the Virginia Tech shootings to the Boston Marathon bombing to identify best practices that are reflected in our policies.

“100% of the money we receive from donors for Club Q victims will go to the victims. We do not keep any of the funds for administrative expenses or for any profit.

“We partner with the Community Health Partnership (CHP), the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA) and our Club Q Advisory Committee that is composed of LGBTQIA+ leaders, victim assistance experts, and community partners to help determine when and how distributions should be made.

“We are in constant conversation with our community partners, and will continue to cultivate and engage in the best possible way.

Every Club Q victim family and survivor who has come forward has received support from CHF.”