DENVER (KDVR) – The Club Q shooter has been transferred to a diagnostic facility in Denver, records from the Colorado Department of Corrections show.

Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder earlier this week in relation to the November attack in Colorado Springs.

As part of the plea, Aldrich was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences for the murder charges and will not have the possibility of parole.

Five people were killed and 17 others injured when Aldrich entered the club and opened fire. There were dozens of other people inside as well who escaped without physical injury.

When Aldrich was sentenced, the El Paso County district attorney said they would be assessed in Denver then a determination would be made on which state facility in which they would serve their sentence.

The 23-year-old identifies as non-binary according to their lawyer, but the DOC paperwork lists their gender as male.