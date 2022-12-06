COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting that killed five people was charged with 305 counts Tuesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, appeared in person Tuesday for a formal filing of charges. During the hearing, Aldrich was charged with 305 counts that included hate crimes and murder.

District Attorney Michael Allen noted that the murder charges would carry the harshest penalty — life in prison — whereas bias crimes are eligible for probation. He also said it was important to show the community that bias-motivated crimes are not tolerated.

During the suspect’s first court appearance last month, Allen said, “We are going to be the voice for the victims in the courtroom. And that we will be fighting alongside them through this entire process.”

Aldrich was beaten into submission by patrons during the shooting at Club Q. During Aldrich’s first hearing, they appeared visibly injured and was barely audible when answering the judge’s questions.

Defense attorneys said late Tuesday that the suspect is nonbinary. Standard court filings submitted by the defense team refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich,” and the attorneys’ footnotes assert that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. The motions deal with issues like unsealing documents and evidence gathering, not Aldrich’s identity and there was no elaboration about it.

The district attorney is expected to speak at 9:30 a.m. You can watch the full press conference in the player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.