DENVER (KDVR) — The shooter who killed five people and wounded several others at Club Q could be ordered to pay nearly $86,000 in restitution to the victims.

Anderson Lee Aldrich was convicted and given five life sentences without the possibility of parole for murder charges in the Colorado Springs mass shooting, as well as an additional 2,208 years for attempted murder.

On Wednesday, a Colorado Springs court proposed a total of $85,091.17 in restitution, which Aldrich would pay to the 17 victims hurt in the club shooting last November.

The totals varied from victim to victim, with the highest amount being $13,523.38 and the lowest amount at $50.99.