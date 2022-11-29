COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis visited the memorial outside Club Q for the first time on Tuesday, and he continues to encourage people to donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.

There’s been some criticism of how the Colorado Healing Fund is distributing donations. This criticism comes from survivors of this and other mass shootings over administrative costs and how quickly the funds are distributed.

Their push is for 100% of everything donated to go directly to victims and for one central donation location to be established.

“There will always be those who want different utilization of funds that are raised,” Polis said. “I know there are talks about finding donors that might underwrite administrative costs, but of course, the truth is in being able to distribute funds and making sure they are accountable and transparent, of course, there is cost involved in that.“

The fund has raised almost $400,000 so far.

Colorado Healing Fund responds to criticisms

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, the Healing Fund said, “We need to do more at the Colorado Healing Fund to communicate about how we’re responding to the Club Q tragedy. We hear that concern, and we know that a lack of communication invites confusion, misinformation and rumors.”

The rest of the thread goes into detail about the resources available. The fund is developing an advisory council of LGBTQ leaders too. It also points out that Club Q victims can get with advocates who can tap into donation money through the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance, or COVA.

“There’s never enough to help everybody with everything, I hope that more donors step up and help Colorado Healing Fund, but of course, there are going to be needs that are difficult to meet. But at the same time, the fund will absolutely help victims and people can be confident in that,” Polis said.

CHF says their board will meet this week to authorize additional funds to be distrubted to support those who lost wages due to the shooting…To help with rent, utilities and other similar costs.