(KXRM) — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow will welcome Richard M. Fierro, an Army veteran who helped disarm the suspect of a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, as his guest to President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address.

Fierro served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is a two-time Bronze Star recipient. He has been recognized for his quick action and heroic efforts that saved lives the night of the Club Q shooting. Fierro’s wife and daughter were also with him at the LGBTQ+ nightclub during the incident, according to a press release.

“Our state and nation continue to mourn the loss of the ten Coloradans who were killed,” read a statement from Crow’s office.

After helping pass the “first comprehensive gun safety reform package in nearly 30 years,” Crow continues to call for a nationwide assault weapons ban. This includes additional measures that would “help save lives, and prevent deadly weapons from falling into dangerous hands.”