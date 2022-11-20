COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The communications team at GoFundMe is closely monitoring the platform with its Trust and Safety team for fundraisers that have started following the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

“Our hearts are with the Colorado Springs community during this time. We hope you are safe and well,” stated Nathalie Granda, GoFundMe communications associate.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 just before midnight, five people were killed and 25 others injured after a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub.

According to GoFundMe, as of Sunday, Nov. 20 there are two, verified GoFundMe fundraisers to help shooting victims. “We will continue to share verified fundraisers as we have them… We’re here to help,” stated Granda.

The following GoFundMe pages have been verified, and are safe to donate to, according to GoFundMe.

Support for the Club Q Families and Survivors : Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, a small business in Denver, launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the families of the victims killed in the tragic shooting, as well as to help those injured with medical expenses.

: Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, a small business in Denver, launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the families of the victims killed in the tragic shooting, as well as to help those injured with medical expenses. Victims of Club Q Colorado Springs Mass Shooting : Greg Resha of Colorado Springs is a former employee of Club Q. The fundraiser organizer launched a GoFundMe to help the families of the victims, as well as those who were injured.

: Crys Lucero is best friends with Tara who was among the many people injured during this shooting. “We are organizing this with permission from her family. Funds will be used to help relieve the financial stress that comes with medical treatment, time away from work, and anything else she and her family may need. Any contribution will be greatly appreciated.” Classroom of Compassion in Colorado Springs, CO: Classroom of Compassion will travel to Colo. Springs ahead of Thanksgiving to create five altars for the victims. “Help support us as we raise $3,000 for resources, supplies and travel. Your donation will DIRECTLY support the emotional wellness of the Colorado Springs community and global LGBTQ+ community as we hold public space for the affected families and surrounding community as they enter their communal mourning.”

GoFundMe will continue to send updates on verified fundraisers through its platform, and FOX21 News will update this article with more information once it becomes available.