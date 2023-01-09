COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The alleged Club Q shooter who is accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others on Nov. 20 is facing additional charges from two surviving victims.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was charged with 305 counts that included multiple counts of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation and extreme indifference as well as multiple counts of hate crimes on Dec. 6. A motion was filed on Monday to add more charges bringing the total count up to 317.

The graph below breaks down the original 305 charges:

The additional 12 counts are two each of attempted murder – after deliberation, attempted murder – extreme indifference, attempted assault – serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, attempted assault – extreme indifference, bias-motivated crime and crime of violence.

Timeline of shooting

Aldrich opened fire in the gay nightclub overnight and was stopped within minutes when he was beaten into submission by patrons during the shooting at Club Q.

The initial emergency call came to the Colorado Springs Police Department at 11:56 p.m. on Nov. 19 and the first officer was dispatched at 11:57 p.m., Lt. Pamela Castro said, according to Nexstar’s Colorado Springs station, KXRM.

The first officer got on scene at 12:00 a.m. on Nov. 20 and Aldrich was taken into custody by 12:02 a.m., CSPD said.

Suspect’s defense team announces binary status

Aldrich’s attorneys announced that their client is nonbinary in court filings issued days after the shooting. The documents submitted by the defense team refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich,” and the attorneys’ footnotes assert that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.