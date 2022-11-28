COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect was cited for disorderly conduct hours after her son allegedly shot and killed five people and wounded 17 others.

Laura Voepel, 45, who is Anderson Lee Aldrich’s mother, “was warned multiple times to stop yelling or she would be arrested for disorderly conduct,” the summons said. She “continued to make unreasonable noise directly next to multiple apartments.”

The address of the violation is the same as her residence in Colorado Springs.

The officer involved said she became combative and physically resisted when they attempted to take her into custody.

The time of the incident is listed as 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, approximately three and a half hours after police were called to the Club Q shooting.

According to the summons obtained by the Problem Solvers, Voepel is due in court on Jan. 25.