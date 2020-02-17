Closures and conditions at Eleven Mile State Park

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Eleven Mile State Park took to Facebook on Saturday to announce conditions and closures within the park.

The south side of the Colorado State Park remains heavily drifted in with snow and ice, the Facebook post states.

Park staff will not pull drivers out of areas that have not been plowed. Drivers will have to call a tow truck.

Because of the high need for tow trucks in that area, drivers may not receive responses for upwards of 6 hours.

Eleven Mile State Park closures include:

Rocky Ridge: Loops B-E

Stoll Mountain: West Loop

Rocking Chair: Lower Loop Sites 610-613

Witcher’s Cove: West Side Sites 807-822

ALL Lazy Boy Access

ALL Rogers Mountain Access