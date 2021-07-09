Closure: Eastbound I-70 Brighton Blvd to I-270 starting July 16

DENVER (KDVR) — CDOT will be will be continuing its Central 70 Project, paving the three-mile stretch of I-70 between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street.

Starting Friday, July 16 at 10 p.m. and going through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 19, there will be a closure between eastbound Brighton Boulevard and I-270.

“By conducting these full weekend closures we will be able to finish paving and other construction activities in this area several weeks early providing relief to both motorists and businesses. Traffic will be in its final alignment by the end of July and crews will be finished with this section by fall 2021,” said CDOT Central 70 Project Director Bob Hays.

CDOT has provided a detour map for motorists traveling this stretch of I-70.

Detour map of 7/16/2021 I-70 eastbound closure. Courtesy: CDOT

Starting towards the end of the month, the westbound lanes from I-270 to Colorado Boulevard will be closed starting at 10 p.m. on July 23, through 5 a.m., July 26. Updates to follow.