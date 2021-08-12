Closure ahead at Exit 163 County Line Road interchange

DOUGLAS COUNTY, EL PASO COUNTY (KDVR) — There will be a full closure of the County Line Road interchange starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. and running through Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 a.m., I-25 Exit 163 will be closed to traffic. Both on and off-ramps will be blocked off for reconstruction of the bridge.

The County Line Road interchange will be closed Aug. 16 — Aug. 21, 2021.

The I-25 access and local detour around the County Line Road interchange construction can be found using Colorado Highway 105, Exit 161. The County Line Road interchange I-25 northbound ramps will reopen to traffic on Monday, Aug. 23 at 5 a.m.

CDOT reminds motorists they will have access to the County Line Road bridge it reopens on Aug. 21, however, there will be overnight closures possible through September.

For more information on I-25 Gap Project closures, visit CDOT’s website.