WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Closing arguments started Tuesday in the trial of Steve Pankey, the man charged in the cold case murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews.

Matthews disappeared from her home in Greeley on Dec. 20, 1984. Her remains were found in July 2019 at a construction several miles away from the home.

Pankey maintains his innocence, although he’s charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping with a weapon.

You can watch the closing arguments in the trial live above on FOX31 NOW.