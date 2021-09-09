Closing arguments Friday in former Broncos player attempted murder trial

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Closing arguments are set to start Friday morning in the attempted murder trial of Justin Bannan.

The former Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes football player is accused of shooting a woman in Boulder in 2019. Bannan entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The last day of witness testimony wrapped up around 5 p.m. Thursday with jury instructions for deliberation.

On Thursday, jurors heard from the lead police detective on the case and a state mental health professional who evaluated Bannan. That professional, called by the prosecution, testified that he believes Bannan was not insane at the time of the shooting. Other evaluations aren’t as clear, however, according to cross-examination and testimony.

Prosecutors say Bannan was inside a Boulder building that housed his business when he shot a woman who worked at another business in the same building. At the time, police said the former NFL player shot the 36-year-old in the shoulder because he thought the Russian mafia was after him, according to accusations in court documents. Bannan is accused of waiting inside a room and shooting the woman as she opened a door after arriving at work.

Bannan’s defense team argues his lengthy football career and concussions led to a mental condition that produces paranoid thoughts.

After Bannan retired from the NFL, he opened his Boulder business in 2015 with a business partner. That business, Black Lab Sports, has been described as a sports technology incubator.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday.