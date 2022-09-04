DENVER (KDVR) — The Labor Day weekend marks the traditional end to summer events at our state parks, but many will continue to enjoy water sports during Colorado’s warmer weather.

Nearly 350 boats and other vessels can launch from boat ramps at Chatfield Reservoir in a single weekend. One paddleboarder told FOX31, “it is kind of a last kick off for summer for sure.”

With many people planning camping trips while temperatures remain warm, Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises anyone visiting parks and trails to be prepared to encounter more wildlife, especially bears, as we move toward the fall season.

Bears need to consume at least 20,000 calories a day to prepare for the winter and are especially active at dawn and dusk.

CPW told FOX31 it’s also important to dress in layers, carry an emergency kit and always let someone know about your planned route.





