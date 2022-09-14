CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said a Boulder woman died Tuesday after falling approximately 100 feet from the Black Wall climbing area. That’s a popular rock-climbing area north of Mount Spalding.

The sheriff’s office, Alpine Rescue Team and Flight For Life Colorado arrived to help the injured climber, but 22-year-old Maya Humeau died on scene.

Her parents, Thierry Humeau and Dana Chladek, talked with FOX31 and Channel 2 on Wednesday. They said Humeau was a senior at the University of Colorado Boulder who loved the outdoors and climbing.

“Climbing and living the Colorado lifestyle, she was so happy here,” Chladek said.

Adventure seemed to be in Humeau’s DNA. Her parents are Olympic athletes who competed in kayaking and canoeing events. She followed in their footsteps.

“She started kayaking with us. She went to the Junior World Championships,” her mother said.

Maya was also an accomplished skier who started climbing in France in her teens.

“She was not a daredevil, but she was getting very serious about climbing. She really loved it,” her father said.

But her parents say the climbs did make them worry.

“We were terrified every day. We talked about it a lot, and we always mentioned to her be really careful, double, triple check everything,” Chladek said.

Now the family says they are just trying to process what happened. “She died doing what she loved to do,” her father said.