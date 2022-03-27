BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A climber from Longmont suffered serious injuries after falling from a route in Eldorado State Park on Saturday.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:03 p.m. of a climber who fell from the Xanadu route on the West Ridge. The incident occurred before the NCAR Fire had broken out in the area.

Rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Mountain View Protection Program hiked into the area and reached the climber within 25 minutes of receiving the call. The 36-year-old climber was found on the ground with severe injuries.

The rescue groups were able to stabilize the climber and carry them one-half mile downhill where they were then transported to a Boulder area hospital.

In total, the rescue took three hours according to officials.