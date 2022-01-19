Climber killed in Clear Creek Canyon fall

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The technical rescue team in Jefferson County is working to recover the body of a climber who fell late Wednesday morning in Clear Creek Canyon.

The fall happened just before noon, and CO 6 was closed in both directions from Golden to Highway 19 as part of the initial rescue operations.

Throughout the morning and into the afternoon cold wet weather caused icy conditions across the Front Range. Photos from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office show ice and snow along the edge of the road where the rescue team is set up.

Around 1:30, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that this was now a recovery, indicating that the fallen climber had died.

CO 6 reopened just after 3 p.m.