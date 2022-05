MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado National Monument rangers say a man fell to his death while climbing Independence Monument on Saturday.

The incident happened at 11:50 a.m. Rescue crews hiked several miles and climbed up the rockface to reach the 67-year-old climber.

The victim was pronounced dead by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office once his next of kin has been notified.

The incident is under investigation.