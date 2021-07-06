Climber dies in fall at North Cheyenne Cañon

UPDATE: Tragedy struck in Colorado Springs on the last day of the holiday weekend after two men’s climb turned deadly.

It started at 10:15 a.m. when authorities learned two men were stranded on the face of Cracked Parallel in the Cheyenne Cañon.

Original reports said one man was stuck, but safe, while the other had fallen between 30-50 feet and suffered injuries to his lower body.

“It’s a technical rescue which is the reason why we have our high angle specialist,” Colorado Springs Fire Department Lt. Brian Ebmeyer first told FOX21.

But as the day went on, rescuers realized the situation was far more grim.

“The climber did not survive his injuries after the fall,” Ebmeyer later said.

Emergency personnel did not say what injuries the man suffered, only that they were the result of his fall.

One woman told FOX21 she was nearby when the man fell.

“Some people next to us saw some rocks fall and then heard a scream,” witness Cindy Stowers said. “He had just fallen about 40 feet to that ledge where he spent all this time.”

Soon after, a crowd began to gather at the base but, over time, hope began to fade.

“Toward the beginning, you could see him moving his legs and his arms a little bit but several hours ago you didn’t see anything more,” Stowers said.

In total, rescue crews spent over four hours at the scene. The victim’s climbing partner, who was also stranded, was rescued.

The victim’s wife was notified and was at the scene when her husband was brought down. His identity has not been released.

Authorities said there was no initial indication the climbers did anything wrong. An investigation is underway.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews worked to rescue a climber in North Cheyenne Cañon Park Monday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirmed the climber passed away from his injuries.

According to CSFD, it got a call around 10 a.m. about two climbers stranded in the park. One of them sustained lower-body injuries, according to the fire department.

CSFD said the climbers were stranded about 200 feet up, and crews approached them from above. About 15 rescuers were on the scene.

The road through the park remains open.

