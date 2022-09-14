Climber dies after fall near Mt Spalding (SkyFOX)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says a Boulder woman died after falling from a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding.

The fall happened on Tuesday around 9:50 a.m. near the Black Wall climbing area. The sheriff’s office, Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight For Life Colorado arrived to help the injured climber.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, identified as Maya Humeau, 22, was pronounced dead.

Earlier this month a Denver woman died after falling 900 feet from Capitol Peak.