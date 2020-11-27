Clerk shot during robbery at Centennial gas station

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a robbery that left a clerk injured from a gunshot wound to the stomach on Thursday evening at 8263 S. Quebec St., officials report.

According to ACSO, the suspect walked into the gas station and asked for a carton of cigarettes. When the clerk when to get it, the suspect said he also wanted money. The clerk gave him money and then was shot, authorities say.

Police do not know if the suspect took off on foot or vehicle.

The extent of the clerk’s injuries have not been reported, but the clerk was able to communicate to officers.

