Clerk dies after being shot in Centennial gas station; suspect at-large

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A clerk died at the hospital after he was shot at a gas station in Centennial, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed Friday.

The shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at 8263 S. Quebec St.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim — a male — on the ground behind the counter. The victim was able to speak with deputies.

“The victim told deputies he remembered the suspect was wearing a mask, but could not remember anything else. Deputies found a single gunshot wound to the victim’s left abdomen. First aid was administered to the victim prior to the arrival of rescue,” ACSO said.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital, where he died during surgery.

No suspect is in custody.

Management arrived at the scene and provided surveillance footage to deputies. Based on that footage, the ASCO developed the following description of the suspect: a white man between 5’3″ and 5’7″ tall with average build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a black-and-white plaid shirt or jacket, gray pants, brown shoes and eyeglasses.

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Centennial gas station on Nov. 26, 2020. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

“Witnesses who had arrived after the shooting stated that they observed a male walking away from the scene. The description the witnesses gave matched the suspect from the video,” ACSO said.

ACSO searched the area alongside the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Lone Tree Police Department.

According to ACSO, video shows the suspect entering the store and approaching the counter. The suspect and victim spoke for a short time before the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim then put cigarettes and money from the register into a shopping bag. When the victim gave the suspect the bag, the suspect shot the victim and left the store.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name or age.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the ACSO tip line at: 720-874-8477.