WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is searching for the person who attacked and killed a clerk at a convenience store on Thursday night.

Police said they arrived at the gas station at 12300 W. 44th Ave. around 8 p.m. after someone reported suspicious activity. They found the clerk, who was also the store owner, dead.

During the investigation, police used video surveillance to determine that a suspect attacked the clerk, and then shot and killed him.

After that, police said the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and left.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office.

WPD said they have not released any information about the suspect or the vehicle the suspect left in to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“This is a terrible tragedy; please keep the family and friends of the victim close to your hearts,” WPD said.

No other information has been released at this time.