AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in Arapahoe County are getting a second chance Saturday in a warrant-clearing event.

The warrant clearance event was all about getting people back on track.

“These are good folks who got involved in the system. They may have failed to appear because they lost a job, they lost transportation, they might not have a roof over their head,” Judge Michelle Amico said. “They are just folks who need a hand up and a second chance.”

Eight public defenders volunteered their time as well.

Danielle Tourart, the supervising deputy public defender, said they are in the business of helping people move on in their lives.

“Today is an opportunity for them to do that so they can go back to employment and be able to put their history behind them,” Tourart said.

Warrants cleared for some criminal offenses

Some cases are being taken care of, and others are getting completely dismissed.

“I have a motion here to dismiss your case, so not only is your warrant quashed, but your case is going to be closed out in the system,” Amico said.

According to a press release, the offenses that were eligible for the warrant to be cleared must be out of Arapahoe County and include misdemeanor or traffic offenses, class 4 drug felonies and class 5 and 6 felonies.

Offenses that were not eligible to be cleared were those with the Victim Rights Act, assault, domestic violence, unlawful sexual behavior and child abuse.

There were also community resources for the next steps to find additional opportunities for health, housing, financial and other public assistance.