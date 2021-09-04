Clear skies, unhealthy air: Some groups affected by alert

DENVER (KDVR) — It may be clear skies along the Front Range, but it is not healthy air for some.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an ozone action alert day through 4 p.m. Sunday as the pollution levels in the air are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

Both ozone levels and particulate matter registered in the moderate level on the Air Quality Index and are expected to remain there until Sunday afternoon.

People in these sensitive groups should reduce time outside and not exert themselves as much during the action alert day.

Officials also suggest filling up your tank after 5 p.m. and reducing driving to minimize the addition of ozone levels in the air.