Clear skies, moderate ozone level: Action alert day extended through Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Although levels registered in the good category for both ozone concentrations and particulate matter, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Regional Air Quality Council extended the action alert through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A reading of 44 on the Air Quality Index for ozone and 29 for particulate matter are both good, but officials expect those levels to rise in the next 24 hours.

The levels for both have reportedly averaged in the moderate category, keeping it in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. Experts suggest people in these groups refrain from extended activity and keep outdoor exertion to a minimum.

