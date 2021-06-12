Clear Creek tubing and swimming restrictions enforced due to high water water levels

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — First responders and officials with the City of Golden have implemented tubing and swimming restrictions for Clear Creek.

“As soon as you step in and feel the cold and the pressure on your body, I think people realize it’s dangerous,” Joe Harvey, Deputy Chief of the Golden Police Department said.

Harvey said so far this year, Golden Fire has had significant rescues of kids from the creek.

“Right now, because of public safety, swimmers and tubers need to stay out of the water,” Harvey said.

He said there are several factors on how they evaluate the water. He said they base it on speed, height and temperature of the water. Not only is speed and height a factor but the temperature because he said it can slow down your body functions.

People who are kayaking or canoeing with proper swim safety equipment are still allowed to use the creek.

You can continue to monitor the flow report and follow for when the creek will reopen to tubers and swimmers.

Alicia Welsh, the Fire Chief at the Golden Fire Department said the Clear Creek area, during busy times is seeing thousands of people.

“More people are visiting the creek. We’ve had injuries and fatalities,” Welsh said.

Officials with the City of Golden along with help from first responders are working on a Clear Creek Safety Management Plan, that focuses on keeping people on the trails, near the water, parking and in traffic safe.