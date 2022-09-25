DENVER (KDVR) – The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday.

According to Sheriff Rick Albers with the CCCSO, Undersheriff Bruce Snelling passed away at his home on Saturday evening.

“I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served,” Sheriff Albers said in a press release.

Undersheriff Snellings had worked with the CCCSO since 2015.

The CCCSO has offered its condolences to the family of Undersheriff Snelling and will be providing updates as they “work through this tragic loss together.”

