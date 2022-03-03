CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Clear Creek County will have a say in the official renaming of Mount Evans.

Mount Evans itself is named after Colorado Territorial Governor John Evans, who held office at the time of the Sand Creek Massacre. The 1864 massacre resulted in the deaths of over 230 Native Americans, a majority of which were women, children and elderly.

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (CGNAB) and the US Board on Geographic

Names (BGN) is asking Clear Creek County for its input in renaming the mountain.

The five name proposals and their nominators are listed below:

Mount Blue Sky — Southern Cheyenne & Arapaho tribes

Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho — Northern Cheyenne tribe

Mount Soule — private party

Mount Rosalie — private party

Mount Evans — Evans Family

Clear Creek County will hold a virtual community meeting on March 8 to educate county members about the renaming process.

The public may also submit written comments to Clear Creek County at any time by contacting County Executive Assistant Beth Luther at bluther@clearcreekcounty.us