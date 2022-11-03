CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Facing heightened scrutiny, the Clear Creek County sheriff announced a new citizen advisory board will take a closer look at his department.

The board will examine and recommend changes to the sheriff’s policies and procedures, according to a news release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. It met for the first time on Wednesday.

“We recognize that community trust is the cornerstone of our ability to serve our community,” Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers said in a statement. “Incorporating community members from a broad background helps bring new insight into how we can better serve Clear Creek County, and I am deeply thankful for the members who agreed to serve in this challenging role. Creating the Board is another step we can take to build stronger bonds with our community and be a more responsive agency.”

Sheriff takes new steps since Glass shooting

This is the latest effort from the Sheriff’s Office since a county deputy shot and killed Christian Glass, whose family said he was suffering from a mental health crisis when he called 911 for help after getting his vehicle stuck.

Since the shooting, Clear Creek County’s sheriff and commissioners have said they were coordinating the development of a crisis response team. That move came two years after a grand jury in another deadly shooting had already recommended a crisis response team for the county.

Glass was killed on June 10. The 22-year-old had called 911 for help after getting his vehicle stuck on a dirt road. Video released months after the shooting showed him refusing to get out of his vehicle, and he repeatedly expressed fear and showed unusual behavior in a standoff that lasted more than an hour before he was killed. Investigators say he had a knife when he was shot.

A grand jury has been chosen and is set to meet several times in November to consider the case.

Who’s on the Clear Creek sheriff citizen advisory board?

Here’s who’s on the newly announced board, according to the sheriff’s office:

Nathan Buseck, Idaho Springs police chief

Albert Raymond Frei Jr., long-time Clear Creek County resident and business owner

Carrie A. Lindberg, MA, LPC, a mental healthcare provider experienced in working with law enforcement

Tim Mauck, former Clear Creek County Commissioner with a 20-year history of government service

Danny L. Tomlinson, former U.S. Navy officer, business owner and active participant in many local clubs and fraternal societies

Latricia Troia, a county employee and victim advocate

The board is set to meet monthly.