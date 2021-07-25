Clear Creek Canyon closures begin Monday for improvement project

CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said work will begin on the US 6 Clear Creek Canyon Resurfacing and Safety Improvements project on Monday. APC Construction is working on the project that is slated to improve the 11.37-mile stretch of US 6 by:

Resurfacing the entire project zone to address the severe deterioration of the pavement, leading to a smoother and safer driving experience.

Minor widening of the shoulders for added safety.

Removing and replacing all guardrail within the project limits.

Cleaning culverts, removing loose rocks, and installing new signage and striping to meet current

standards.

CDOT said travelers should expect delays Monday through Thursday (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Friday (6 a.m. to 12 p.m.) when crews will intermittently hold traffic for up to 10 minutes each direction during quarter-mile single lane closures.

The exact location of work being done is on US 6 between CO 119 and the junction of CO 58 and 93 in Clear Creek Canyon.

Work is expected to be completed by next summer with a winter shutdown from December to February 2022.