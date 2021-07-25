Clear Creek Canyon closures begin Monday for improvement project

CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said work will begin on the US 6 Clear Creek Canyon Resurfacing and Safety Improvements project on Monday. APC Construction is working on the project that is slated to improve the 11.37-mile stretch of US 6 by:
- Resurfacing the entire project zone to address the severe deterioration of the pavement, leading to a smoother and safer driving experience.
- Minor widening of the shoulders for added safety.
- Removing and replacing all guardrail within the project limits.
- Cleaning culverts, removing loose rocks, and installing new signage and striping to meet current
standards.
CDOT said travelers should expect delays Monday through Thursday (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Friday (6 a.m. to 12 p.m.) when crews will intermittently hold traffic for up to 10 minutes each direction during quarter-mile single lane closures.
The exact location of work being done is on US 6 between CO 119 and the junction of CO 58 and 93 in Clear Creek Canyon.
Work is expected to be completed by next summer with a winter shutdown from December to February 2022.