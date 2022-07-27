JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Highway 6 is closed from where the road joins Highway 119 and tunnel 2 in Clear Creek Canyon as crews work to rescue a rock climber, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The rock climber is dealing with non-life-threatening injuries. Golden Fire Rescue and West Metro Fire are also working the scene. West Metro Fire said firefighters are building a rope system to get the climber down.

There is no timetable for the road to reopen.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for any breaking details.