Want to adopt a dog? This one helped save a man’s life

DENVER (KDVR) — A Capitol Hill woman says an alert from her foster dog helped her save a man’s life.

Allison, who doesn’t want to give her last name, said she just began to foster Haze, a rescue dog. She said that late last week, Haze in many ways came to the rescue. The 22-year-old woman said she was working from her apartment when Haze started acting uneasy about something outside her door.

“Haze, the foster rescue dog, he goes up to the door, he starts barking,” Allison said.

Surveillance video shows Allison racing outside to the parking lot, where she spotted a vehicle and the driver telling her that the passenger was not well. Allison called 911. When that passenger stopped breathing, she was instructed to perform CPR.

Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter. The man survived.

Allison said she has not had contact with him since, to check on his welfare. She credits learning CPR in both Ukraine and Nicaragua.

Haze was rescued by the group, CLAWA, or, Colorado Liaison for Animal Welfare Alliance. He remains eligible for adoption.

“If Haze didn’t go up to the door,” she said, “I would have not known they were outside. If it wasn’t for the dog, I would not know this was happening. Very glad I had Haze in my house at this time.”