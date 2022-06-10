DENVER (KDVR) — An iconic restaurant on East Colfax Avenue will close after being in business since 1981. Annie’s Café will shut its doors on June 26.

Annie’s Café shared the announcement on Facebook on Thursday.

“It’s the end of an era, hope to see all your lovely faces these last couple of weeks,” Annie’s Café shared on Facebook.

According to the post, Annie’s Café was sold, and the new owners of the building will be opening a new restaurant called Spice Room Indian Bistro. It is expected to open in September of this year.

Many people commented on Annie’s Facebook post sharing their disappointment and gratitude.

“You have brought so much happiness, joy and laughter to myself and family over the past couple decades. Thank you, for your service and hospitality. You’ll be missed dearly and forever part of the “fax” of life,” Jaylene said on Facebook.

“I’m going to miss you and your fabulous place so much. You’ve been an institution in Denver for so long!! Please update if you decide to do something else!! You’ll be missed!” Debbi said.

“This is such a special place for me and my daughters. My heart is broken. Thank you for employing me long ago, special milk shakes, and great staff!” Suman shared.

Annie’s Café will be open from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The café will have special hours of 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Annie’s Café is located at 3100 East Colfax Ave.