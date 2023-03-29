LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Classes at Loveland High School were canceled for the remainder of the day Wednesday after a threat was made against the campus.

According to the school, a tip was reported through Safe2Tell that a threat was made against Loveland High School Wednesday morning. The tip was then provided to local law enforcement.

The Loveland Police Department investigated the tip and confirmed there was no credible threat at the school and that all students and staff were safe.

However, Loveland High School said the tip caused a disruption in the class schedule, and as a result classes were canceled for the remainder of the day and students were sent home.

“The safety and security of all students, staff and visitors is the number one priority of our district team. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remain vigilant and to take all reasonable steps and precautions to help keep everyone safe,” Loveland High School said on Facebook.