Class-action suit filed against United after engine failure, emergency landing

In this image taken from video, the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 is on fire after after experiencing “a right-engine failure” shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Denver, Colo. The Boeing 777 landed safely and none of the passengers or crew onboard were hurt. (Chad Schnell via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — A passenger on United Airlines flight 328 that experienced engine failure and scattered debris over Broomfield has filed a class-action lawsuit against the corporation.

The Boeing 777’s Pratt & Whitney engine exploded causing a fire midair resulting in an emergency landing back to Denver International Airport minutes after it departed the runway.

Debris from the plane rained over the suburb of Broomfield. No one was injured but giant parts ended up in front yards and damaging houses and other property.

The suit states the “plaintiff therefore seeks to recover for negligent infliction of emotional distress on behalf of himself and all other passengers on board who are similarly situated.”

According to the filing, United failed to properly inspect and maintain its aircraft which resulted in engine failure.

“No one should have to live through that as a result of an airline’s refusal to take proper care of its planes and its customers, and I look forward to forcing United to make it right as best is possible,” Jonathon Corbett, attorney representing passenger Chad Schnell said.