WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Westminster couple is speaking out about their claims of theft involving a local housekeeping service. Other Google reviews indicate they might not be the only potential victims.

Michael Flowers said his wife’s engagement ring went missing after two housekeepers with a local company cleaned their house on Friday.

“The next morning, my wife looked in her jewelry box and noticed the engagement ring missing,” Flowers said. “It’s pretty unfortunate that we don’t know where it is and it doesn’t seem likely we’ll get it back either.”

The couple immediately reached out to the owner.

“When I told her a ring was missing, she seemed surprised and reassured me that these ladies have worked for here for years,” Flowers said.

Flowers said they’ve used the service once before with no issues.

“This particular company had a lot of good reviews,” Flowers said.

He said he found the company on the app Thumbtack. It was listed as “very good,” with 4.5 stars and more than 800 reviews.

Housekeeping reviews cast doubt on company

But after Friday, Flowers did some more research, finding several Google reviews stating the opposite.

One review posted two months ago states, “I have had several items stolen from my home and the owner would not acknowledge it and make it right.”

Another review posted seven months ago reads, “We’ve hired them and a friend has also hired them and lots of our stuff has been missing once they left our house and our friends reported the same issue.”

The couple filed a police report with the Westminster Police Department.

“The detective reached out to us today and she informed us there are other reports that have been filed about missing items once the house cleaners left their home,” Flowers said.

FOX31 spoke with the cleaning company’s owners, who said they put all their employees through a thorough background check before they’re hired. They had no further comment on the accusations.