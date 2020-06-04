Civil Rights lawsuit filed against Colorado Springs police by family of De’Von Bailey

DENVER (KDVR) — A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against the City of Colorado Springs and two of its police officers on Thursday in Denver by the family of De’Von Bailey.

Bailey, a 19 year old African American man, died of three gunshot wounds to his back on August 3, 2019.

The lawsuit alleges that the police violated Bailey’s constitutional rights, used excessive force and engaged in racially biased policing.

Mr. Bailey’s parents, Greg Bailey and Delisha Searcy, represent the The Estate of De’Von Bailey in the lawsuit. Bailey’s child, who was born after he was killed, is also a plaintiff.

The Bailey family is represented by the Denver civil rights law firm of Killmer, Lane &Newman, LLP and Colorado Springs lawyer Daniel Kay.