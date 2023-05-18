DENVER (KDVR) – Wednesday kicked off the 2023 season of Civic Center Eats at Civic Center Park in Denver.

“Not only do we get to support Denver’s food entrepreneurs which is really at the heart of the Civic Center Eats, but we were able to bring in community partners like Youth on Record where we have youth lead music this year,“ Civic Center Conservancy executive director Eric Lazzari said.

Seventeen local area food trucks offered up something for just about everyone. Korean-style fried chicken, Mexican food and hot deli-style sandwiches to name a few.

Alan and Christine Cross were visiting Colorado from the United Kingdom and among the first customers on scene.

“We stumbled on it as a visit to the Civic Center Park really,” Alan said.

Their first stop was the ice cream food truck, “I was led by my wife,” he laughed.

The open-air sandwich wagon, aptly named the Band Wagon Sandwich Company, was a customer fan favorite.

Civic Center Eats is every Wednesday and Thursday at Civic Center Park in Denver throughout the summer.