DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, Denver city officials plan to clean up a homeless camp at 24th and Arapahoe Street.

City officials said the cleanup is part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s House1000 initiative to move 1,000 people into housing by the end of 2023.

According to the city dashboard, the goal is 27% completed with just 46 days left in the year. This is up 9% from late October.

So far, 274 people have been moved into homes.

City officials said people living at the camp off of 24th and Arapahoe will be offered housing, assistance by outreach teams and trash services to clear out waste and debris.

The city will also remove “all items encumbering or obstructing” the area, which will include both sides of Arapahoe Street, along with 24th Street to the northeast and Broadway to the southwest.

This will be the third cleanup under the House1000 initiative.

The Common Sense Institute reported earlier in November that homelessness has increased in Denver by 58% in the past seven years. The city and mayor responded with the House1000 program, creating micro-communities and converting hotels to create more housing options.

Some of the 11 proposed micro-community sites have already been scrapped by the city.