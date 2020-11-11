City to help Boulder restaurants pay for third-party delivery fees

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder restaurants are about to receive a financial life preserver. The City has announced the “Restaurant S.O.S. Safe Ordering Service”program.

The program is partnering with “Nosh Boulder” to pay the restaurant service portion of third-party delivery fees.

One restaurant about to jump on-board: Pizza Colore on the Pearl Street Mall.

“I spoke to someone with the Downtown Partnership today,” says Pizza Colore Owner Dan Schaffer. “And was explained pretty much how it’s going to work. I think it’s a great idea!”

Schaffer estimates that since March, because of COVID, his pizzeria has lost between 50-60% of business.

“It’s definitely slowed down,” adds general manager Aastha Mehta. “We’re not where we were before the pandemic.”

Both hope the financial assist will help as winter nears.

The program starts Thursday and runs through Dec. 30.